The United States Senate has confirmed federal appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman and first former public defender to serve on the high court. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to serve as vice president, presided over Thursday’s vote as president of the Senate.

Vice President Kamala Harris: “On this vote, the yeas are 53, the nays are 47, and this nomination is confirmed.”

Judge Jackson currently serves on the D.C. Court of Appeals and will be seated as the 116th justice on the Supreme Court this summer after Justice Stephen Breyer retires. The court’s balance of power will remain the same, with six justices appointed by Republicans and three by Democrats. We’ll have more on Jackson’s historic confirmation after headlines.