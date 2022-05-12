The Senate is expected to move quickly to approve $40 billion in new military and economic assistance to Ukraine. The massive spending package was passed on Tuesday with little debate by the House, with the entire Democratic caucus supporting it. Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he expects the Senate to approve the aid “as soon as possible.” On Wednesday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused the United States of waging a proxy war against Russia, saying the funding bill was part of a U.S. effort to “deal a serious defeat to our country.”

In Ukraine, authorities in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson have said they plan to ask Russia to annex the area. The request came from an official who was put in charge of the region by Moscow in April.

Ukraine has announced it will put a captured 21-year-old Russian soldier on trial for war crimes. Ukrainian authorities say he fatally shot an unarmed man in the head in the village of Sumy. A top U.N. official in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, has called on both Russia and Ukraine to probe possible war crimes by its forces, including the use of schools as military bases and the mistreatment of prisoners of war.