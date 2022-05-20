The United States Senate has approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, promising heavy weapons for its military and humanitarian aid for millions of people displaced by Russia’s invasion. Democrats were unanimous in their support for the measure; just 11 Republicans voted against it. It’s by far the largest U.S. foreign aid package in decades and brings total U.S. assistance to Ukraine to $54 billion in less than three months. The bill’s speedy passage through Congress came as Republican senators continue to block $10 billion in additional COVID funding and as much of President Biden’s legislative agenda remains stalled on Capitol Hill, including bills on voting rights and the climate crisis.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the U.S. for its support Thursday. He said Russia’s assault has “completely destroyed” the eastern Donbas region. Meanwhile, The New York Times has published witness testimony and videos showing how Russian paratroopers executed at least eight Ukrainian men in a Kyiv suburb on March 4 in a potential war crime.