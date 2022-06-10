The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection said Thursday Donald Trump was at the center of a violent conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In a primetime hearing, the committee revealed Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, as well as Trump’s daughter Ivanka, thought there was no basis for Trump’s claims of election fraud. Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup by Donald Trump, who supported the mob’s chants of “Hang Mike Pence.” Thompson compared the January 6 insurrection to the ransacking of Washington, D.C., by British forces more than two centuries ago.

Rep. Bennie Thompson: “But unlike in 1814, it was domestic enemies of the Constitution who stormed the Capitol and occupied the Capitol, who sought to thwart the will of the people to stop the transfer of power. And so they did so at the encouragement of the president of the United States, the president of the United States trying to stop the transfer of power, a precedent that had stood for 220 years.”

Committee Co-Chair Liz Cheney — one of just two Republicans on the panel — revealed multiple Republican lawmakers sought pardons from Trump after January 6. After headlines, we’ll spend the rest of the hour airing excerpts from Thursday’s historic hearing.