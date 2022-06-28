Independent news has never been so important.

Encrypt, Obscure, Compartmentalize: Protecting Your Digital Privacy in a Post-Roe World

StoryJune 28, 2022
Reproductive health advocates are urging Congress to pass the My Body, My Data Act, which will prevent consumer data that is related to reproductive health from being used as criminal evidence. Protecting how sensitive personal information is collected and stored online is critical to combating anti-abortion laws, says Daly Barnett, staff technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Barnett also shares practical advice for securing your online privacy now, such as utilizing encryption and creating a culture of consent. “Privacy should just be a default for people,” says Barnett. “It shouldn’t be something that the end users have to fight for, especially when the data is potentially dangerous, that could be used as criminal evidence.”

Guests
  • Grace Oldham
    reproductive rights reporter for Reveal.
  • Daly Barnett
    staff technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

