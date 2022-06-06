Russian missiles struck Kyiv for the first time in over a month on Sunday. This came as Russian and Ukrainian forces continue to battle in eastern Ukraine over the city of Severodonetsk. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a rare trip to eastern Ukraine to meet with troops and refugees. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Western nations against supplying longer-range missile systems to Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin: “If the longer-range missiles are going to be supplied, we’ll make certain conclusions and use our own means of destruction, which we have enough to strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting.”

Putin’s comment comes as the United States and the United Kingdom are both preparing to send Ukraine advanced rocket launch systems.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has said, “We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means.” Ukraine’s foreign minister criticized Macron’s comments, saying such comments can only humiliate France and other countries that would call for it. We will have more on Ukraine after headlines.