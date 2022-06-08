Voters on Tuesday went to the polls for primaries in seven states: California, Iowa, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, New Jersey and Mississippi. In one of the closely watched races, voters in San Francisco recalled Chesa Boudin as district attorney of San Francisco. Boudin is a progressive prosecutor who aimed to reform the criminal justice system, but he faced mounting attacks by the real estate industry, Republicans and some Democrats.

In the Los Angeles mayoral race, billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso and Congressmember Karen Bass are headed to a runoff in November after placing first and second in Tuesday’s primary. Caruso is a Republican-turned-Democrat who sits on the board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Caruso spent at least $39 million of his own fortune on the race. Bass is attempting to become the first female mayor of Los Angeles and the city’s second Black mayor.

Meanwhile, in Montana, Donald Trump’s former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is in a close race in a Republican primary to win back his old House seat. We’ll have more on the primaries after headlines.