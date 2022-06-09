Police in Maryland have arrested a man they say plotted to kidnap or kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Twenty-six-year-old California resident Nicholas John Roske was reportedly found carrying a knife and a gun outside Kavanaugh’s home in Montgomery County. Prosecutors say Roske called the police himself; they say he was having suicidal thoughts and was upset by a leaked draft opinion showing the court’s conservative majority is prepared to strike down abortion rights under Roe v. Wade. Attorney General Merrick Garland promised a swift response.

Attorney General Merrick Garland: “Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy, and we will do everything we can to prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable.”

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded the House immediately pass a bill to provide more security for Supreme Court justices and their families. McConnell continues to support a Republican filibuster of gun controls proposed by Democrats in the wake of the massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde.