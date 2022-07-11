President Biden is looking into possibly declaring a public health emergency to expand abortion access after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Biden was asked about the issue Sunday while taking questions ahead of a bike ride.

Reporter: “One of the things they are asking for is a public health emergency. Is that something you’re considering? Or” —

President Joe Biden: “That’s something I’ve asked the folks to — the medical people in the administration to look at, whether that is — whether I have the authority to do that and what impact that would have. OK?”

Biden’s comments came on the same day as some 10,000 reproductive rights activists rallied in Washington to urge the administration and lawmakers to do more to protect abortion.

Chantelle Piper: “We’re demanding that the federal government do something to legalize abortion now, that waiting ’til November is not enough.”

On Friday, Biden signed an executive order to ensure access to abortion medication and emergency contraception, while urging Congress to pass legislation to codify abortion rights. The White House has defended Biden’s response so far to the Supreme Court ruling. Outgoing White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement Saturday, “Joe Biden’s goal in responding to Dobbs is not to satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party.”