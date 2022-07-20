“Extremist Ideology”: Rep. Raskin on Trump-Backed Dan Cox’s Victory in GOP Gov. Primary in Maryland

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Congressmember Jamie Raskin, you are a Democrat from Maryland, and I wanted to ask you about yesterday’s primary, about the pro-Trump Republican, Dan Cox, who won Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial primary. Last year, he helped organize buses to Washington on January 6th, when he called Vice President Mike Pence a traitor for not supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. If elected, he’s vowed to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election, will ban abortion, he said, in Maryland and end what he describes as sexual indoctrination in schools. Interestingly, the Democratic Governors Association spent over a million dollars helping elevate Cox’s message as part of an effort to help the primary campaigns of far-right candidates that Democrats hope will be more vulnerable in the November general election. Can you talk about who Cox is and how closely related he is to what happened on January 6th?

REP. JAMIE RASKIN: Yes. I know Dan Cox. He ran against me for Congress in 2016. I beat him — I think it was 61 to 39, or 60-40, something like that. But he’s a serious candidate, and he obviously speaks to, you know, an extreme-right faction in our state that has swallowed Trumpist indoctrination. He’s a major champion of the big lie. You know, he follows Trump in saying that the election was the insurrection — the insurrection was the election. And then he participated in the events of January 6. So, you could not have a purer distillation of dangerous extremist ideology than what is propounded by Dan Cox, who lives in my district up in Frederick County.

But I believe that our party is going to come together, and has to come together quickly, to bring together all of the different excellent candidates we had. The election has not been called yet. I think that Wes Moore is in first place, Tom Perez is in a second place. It’s likely to be one of those two candidates. And whoever wins, we’re going to have to rally everybody and take this threat very seriously.