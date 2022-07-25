Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s Not Enough to Charge Jan. 6 Rioters. Accountability Must “Go Up the Food Chain”

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Finally, I want to switch gears and just ask, because of the January 6th insurrection hearings: Do you think President Trump should be criminally charged?

REP. RO KHANNA: I believe that the January 6th committee should send a referral to the Justice Department. That’s not for me to say, but I will say this. It’s not enough for the Justice Department to just prosecute the individuals who showed up on January 6th. They need to hold accountable the people who tried to overturn our democratic results by having fraudulent schemes, questioning results that were totally valid. And I’m hoping that the accountability will go up the food chain.

AMY GOODMAN: Merrick Garland? Do you think the attorney general is moving too slowly?

REP. RO KHANNA: I would like to see there be more accountability for people at the top. I understand his job is difficult, not from a political perspective. I think he wants to make sure that when he indicts, he can convict. No prosecutor wants to indict and then have an acquittal, which would be even worse than not indicting. So, I’ve given him the benefit of the doubt. But I think there will be a lot of dissatisfaction in this country if the only people charged are those who were caught up in a mob for a day, went there and engaged in the insurrection, and the people who were actually plotting the overturning of the results are left without accountability.

