Prison Health Expert Warns Monkeypox Could “Dramatically Increase” Behind Bars, Calls for CDC Action

StoryJuly 29, 2022
The first case of monkeypox behind bars was reported in Chicago this week, and health experts are warning that jails could accelerate the spread as they are dangerously unprepared to combat against a virus that spreads through close physical contact. We speak with Dr. Homer Venters, the former chief medical officer for New York City’s Correctional Health Services, whose new op-ed for The Hill is headlined ”CDC must act to prevent monkeypox explosion in prisons.”

Guests
  • Dr. Homer Venters
    physician and the former chief medical officer for New York City’s Correctional Health Services. He is currently the senior health and justice fellow at Community Oriented Correctional Health Services and an associate professor at New York University’s College of Global Public Health.

