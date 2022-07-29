Independent news has never been so important.

Did you know that you can get Democracy Now! delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our Daily News Digest today! Don't worry, we'll never share or sell your information.

Independent Global News

“Hellholes”: Heat Waves Worsen Conditions in Prisons with No Air Conditioning, Understaffing

StoryJuly 29, 2022
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

As tens of millions of people in the United States live under heat alerts this summer, we look at conditions faced by those in prisons and jails with poor cooling systems and lack of access to running water. “Although heat has been an ongoing issue in Texas, this year it’s exacerbated by a staffing crisis that’s been years in the making,” says Keri Blakinger, the first formerly incarcerated reporter for The Marshall Project. “This is a drastically underappreciated problem,” adds Dr. Homer Venters, the former chief medical officer for New York City’s Correctional Health Services.

Related Story

StoryFeb 14, 2022Climate & Punishment: How Incarcerated People Face Increasing Threat of Fires, Floods & Extreme Heat
Guests
  • Keri Blakinger
    investigative reporter based in Texas, covering criminal justice and injustice for The Marshall Project.
  • Dr. Homer Venters
    physician and the former chief medical officer for New York City’s Correctional Health Services. He is currently the senior health and justice fellow at Community Oriented Correctional Health Services and an associate professor at New York University’s College of Global Public Health.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top