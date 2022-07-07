Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party after he lost the support of much of his own Cabinet. Johnson spoke earlier today outside his official residence, 10 Downing Street, after some 60 members of Parliament quit his government in recent days to protest a series of scandals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister. And I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now, and the timetable will be announced next week. And I’ve today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until the new leader is in place.”

Johnson now faces widespread calls for his immediate resignation as prime minister, including from prominent members of his own party. After headlines, we’ll go to the U.K. for the latest on Boris Johnson.