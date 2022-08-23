New York’s Health Department has confirmed the state’s first case of monkeypox in a person under the age of 18. The reported case came as New York health officials announced plans to administer one-fifth doses of monkeypox vaccine in order to stretch supplies. On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called on the Biden administration to accelerate vaccine shipments to New York City, where over 90% of U.S. cases have been identified.

Gov. Kathy Hochul: “They are dealing with severe supply chain shortages, as well. They’re not unnecessarily withholding this. They have an allocation. They’d like it to be more. … But we’re continuing to press, first in line. My hand is out, saying, 'What more evidence do you need than the number of cases that we're seeing right here in New York, especially right here in New York City?’”

On Monday, Wyoming’s Department of Health said it had confirmed its first-ever case of monkeypox, meaning the virus has now been detected in all 50 U.S. states. The U.S. has recorded over 15,000 cases — by far the highest toll in the world.