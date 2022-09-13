Russia has ruled out the prospect of talks to end the war in Ukraine, after Ukrainian troops made major gains reclaiming territory seized by Russia after its invasion in February. On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the conflict would continue until Russia’s goals had all been achieved. Meanwhile, Ukraine is appealing to the U.S. and its allies for more heavy weaponry. President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged the Pentagon to speed up deliveries of weapons systems, saying a pair of counteroffensives had broken a weeks-long stalemate with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Since the beginning of September, our warriors have liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in the east and south of the country. Our troops are continuing to advance.”

Later in the show, we’ll look at how the war in Ukraine is leading to an energy war in Europe. We’ll speak with former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.