Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s reserve forces to fight in the nearly seven-month-old war. Putin spoke in a televised address earlier today.

President Vladimir Putin: “Only people currently in the military reserve will be drafted, prioritizing those who have served in the Armed Forces and have a particular military specialization and the corresponding experience. Before being sent to serve, those drafted will have mandatory additional training relying on experience gained during the special military operation. The decree on partial mobilization has been signed.”

Russia’s defense minister says 300,000 reserves will be called up to fight. This comes just a week after Ukraine waged its most successful counteroffensive of the war when it recaptured about 3,400 square miles of land — that’s more land than Russia had captured over the past five months. During his speech, Putin appeared to threaten to use nuclear weapons if Russia’s territorial integrity is threatened.