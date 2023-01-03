Independent news has never been so important.

“Brazen” Fraud: David Cay Johnston on How Trump’s Tax Returns Show He Fleeced U.S. & Enriched Himself

StoryJanuary 03, 2023
Six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns were released by a House committee on Friday after a years-long legal battle by the former president to keep them sealed. Early revelations include the finding that Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax during his first year in office in 2017, and he paid no tax in 2020. The newly released tax records give a long-overdue glimpse of Trump’s personal and business finances, which he refused to disclose during the 2016 presidential election, breaking with decades of precedent. Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston, who has covered Trump for decades, says the new documents show “absolutely brazen” tax fraud. “Donald Trump has been a criminal his whole life,” says Johnston.

Guests
  • David Cay Johnston
    Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter and co-founder of DC Report.

