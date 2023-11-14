The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees says its operations will “grind to a halt” if no fuel is allowed into the Gaza Strip by Wednesday. The warning from UNRWA came on the 38th consecutive day of relentless Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian territory, with dozens killed and wounded in the latest Israeli strikes on the southern city of Khan Younis. That’s despite Israel’s order to Gazans to evacuate to what Israeli leaders have called a “safe zone” in the south. The United Nations says more than 200,000 northern Gaza residents have fled their homes over the past 10 days. This is Abu Shady al-Hayek, an 80-year-old forced to march south on foot.
Abu Shady al-Hayek: “We have no food or water, and we are displaced from our home. Our building was destroyed with our belongings inside. I’m fleeing with no clothes. We are all without clothes and don’t know what to do. What can we do?”
President Joe Biden on Monday called on Israel to scale back its attacks on civilian targets, saying its military should take what he called “less intrusive action” at Gaza’s main medical center, the Al-Shifa Hospital. Biden added, “The hospital must be protected.” His remarks came after Doctors Without Borders reported Israeli troops fired on medical teams and an ambulance attempting to retrieve injured people from Al-Shifa’s gates. At least one Israeli sniper fired into the hospital, hitting patients. Others reported they’d been struck by gunfire from low-flying Israeli drones. Israel claims Hamas has a command center below the hospital, but the claim has been denied by hospital officials.
Human Rights Watch has called for Israel’s attacks on Gaza’s hospitals to be investigated as war crimes. In February, Biden signed an executive order barring the U.S. from supplying weapons to countries that would likely use them to target civilians. But just last week, the Biden administration approved a $320 million deal to supply Israel with precision-guided bombs, and Biden is asking Congress for a further $14 billion on top of $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid to Israel.
The armed wing of Hamas said Monday it was prepared to release up to 70 women and children held hostage in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a five-day ceasefire. In an audio recording, a Hamas spokesperson accused Israel of stalling on implementing the deal.
On Monday, family members confirmed the killing of 74-year-old Canadian Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver in Hamas’s attack on Kibbutz Be’eri, near Gaza. She had been missing since October 7, and her family had believed she might have been taken hostage. Silver co-founded the Arab-Jewish Center for Equality, Empowerment and Cooperation and was a member of Women Wage Peace. In 2017, she joined a march of Israeli and Palestinian women to the shores of the Jordan River to call for an end to Israel’s occupation.
Vivian Silver: “We must reach a political agreement. We must change the paradigm that we have been taught for seven decades now, where we’ve been told that only war will bring peace. We don’t believe that anymore. It’s been proven that it’s not true.”
Israeli military strikes on southern Lebanon killed two people near Israel’s border on Monday. Separately, an Israeli electric power company employee died from wounds sustained from a Hezbollah missile attack on northern Israel on Sunday that injured at least 13 other civilians. Also on Monday, several journalists came under artillery fire from Israel as they reported from the Lebanese border village of Yaroun. The attack wounded an Al Jazeera cameraman and damaged equipment. A Lebanese television crew was broadcasting live during the attack. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports 42 media workers have been killed in Israel, Lebanon and the Occupied Palestinian Territories since October 7. Most of them were killed by Israeli strikes.
The Center for Constitutional Rights has filed a lawsuit against President Biden accusing him of failing to follow his obligations under international and U.S. law to prevent the genocide in Gaza. The complaint was brought on behalf of Palestinians, including residents of Gaza, who are asking a federal court to block Biden, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin from providing further military funding, arms and diplomatic support to Israel. Katherine Gallagher, a senior attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights and one of the lawyers who brought the case, said in a statement, “The United States has a clear and binding obligation to prevent, not further, genocide. So far, they have failed in both their legal, moral duty and considerable power to end this horror. They must do so.”
In Washington, D.C., dozens of rabbis were joined by spiritual leaders and hundreds of others for a morning prayer and reading of the Torah in front of the U.S. Capitol Monday, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. After the special Shacharit service, rabbis and supporters marched to congressional offices, where they met with elected officials. This is Congressmember Cori Bush.
Rep. Cori Bush: “We are rabbis. We are pastors. We are congressmembers. We are surviving family members. We are human beings. And we are bound by our faith to demand a ceasefire now, to demand an end to the violence now, to demand that love and peace and justice and humanity reigns and is at the center of all of our work now — not tomorrow, not next week, not in a month, not in a year. Now. Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now!”
Mexico’s first openly nonbinary magistrate and respected LGBTQ+ rights advocate Jesús Ociel Baena has been found dead in their home in the state of Aguascalientes. Officials said Monday there’s an investigation underway into Baena’s cause of death. LGBTQ and human rights advocates are demanding Mexican authorities investigate this as a possible hate crime, as Baena had received repeated death threats. Thousands of people joined a march and vigil in Mexico City last night demanding justice for Baena.
Francisco Robledo: “What happens to one of us happens to others. We don’t want anyone else to live through that again, and not one more person to lose their life to hate crimes.”
The Supreme Court said Monday it has adopted a new code of conduct, following a series of high-profile corruption scandals. In April, ProPublica reported Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose lavish gifts and payments from billionaire and conservative activist Harlan Crow. More reporting revealed that Justice Neil Gorsuch sold property he co-owned to the head of a major law firm that has since had many cases before the court, and the wife of Chief Justice John Roberts was paid over $10 million in commissions as a job recruiter placing lawyers at elite law firms. The Supreme Court’s updated, 14-page code of conduct contains no enforcement mechanism. The anti-corruption group Revolving Door Project blasted it as an “unenforceable public relations document [that] serves absolutely no purpose other than to permit the media to revert to pretending that our unaccountable and unethical Supreme Court retains legitimacy.”
A former attorney for Donald Trump has revealed an aide to the ex-president said in December 2020 that Trump did not plan to leave the White House “under any circumstances.” On Monday, The Washington Post published video of four defendants who have accepted plea deals in the Georgia election interference case answering prosecutors’ questions as part of cooperation agreements that brought them reduced sentences. This is former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis recounting a conversation with former White House adviser Dan Scavino.
Jenna Ellis: “And he said to me in a kind of excited tone, 'Well, we don't care, and we’re not going to leave.’ And I said, 'What do you mean?' And he said, 'Well, the boss' — meaning President Trump, and everyone understood 'the boss,' that’s what we all called him. He said, 'The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.'”
Despite his legal woes, President Trump remains the front-runner for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. On Sunday, he stoked fresh outrage with these remarks at a Veterans Day rally of his supporters in New Hampshire.
Donald Trump: “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.”
On Monday, the White House condemned Trump’s remarks, comparing them to the language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
In Atlanta, Georgia, police attacked peaceful protesters with tear gas, pepper balls and flashbang grenades Monday as hundreds rallied against the construction of a massive $90 million police training complex known as Cop City. Over 400 protesters marched toward the sacred Weelaunee Forest, the proposed site for Cop City, where activists spoke to the crowd, including the parents of environmental defender Manuel Esteban Terán, known as Tortuguita, who was fatally shot by Georgia state troopers in January.
Argentinian Mexican philosopher and theologian Enrique Dussel has passed away at the age of 88. Dussel’s work in decolonizing philosophy and formulating a Latin American liberation theology has grown increasingly influential in recent years. Dussel challenged Eurocentrism’s influence, writing, “Modernity elaborated a myth of its own goodness, rationalized its violence as civilizing, and finally declared itself innocent of the assassination of the Other.”
Media Options