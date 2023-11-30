Israeli police say three people were killed and several others wounded Thursday morning when a pair of Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The attackers were shot and killed by two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to resume Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip once Israel’s ceasefire agreement with Hamas expires.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “After completing this stage of the return of our hostages, will Israel go back to fighting? My answer is an unequivocal yes. There is no situation in which we do not go back to fighting until the end. This is my policy. The entire Cabinet is behind it.”

Netanyahu’s comments came after Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatened to dissolve the coalition government led by Netanyahu if Israel halts its bombardment of Gaza.