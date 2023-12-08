Hi there,

Why Is Brazil Joining OPEC+ Oil Cartel, If Lula Is Committed to Phasing Out Fossil Fuels?

StoryDecember 08, 2023
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is calling for phasing out fossil fuels but has alarmed many climate activists as Brazil moves to join the oil producer alliance OPEC+ as an observer state. Paula Vargas, director of the Brazil program at Amazon Watch, lays out Brazil’s environmental policy under Lula and Jair Bolsonaro’s legacy of impunity for those attacking environmental defenders. “Brazil has a big, big possibility of being the top leader in environmental change,” but civil society must push leaders around the world to enact climate solutions, Vargas says.

Guests
  • Paula Vargas
    director of the Brazil program at Amazon Watch.
  • Sônia Guajajara
    Brazil’s first minister of Indigenous peoples and a lifelong leader in Brazil’s Indigenous rights movement.

