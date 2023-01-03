Independent news has never been so important.

“Return to Democracy”: Brazil Swears In Lula as President, as Far-Right Bolsonaro Flees to Florida

StoryJanuary 03, 2023
In Brazil, ​​former union leader and head of the Workers’ Party Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated Sunday for his third term as the country’s president, replacing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula served as Brazil’s most popular president from 2003 to 2010 and helped lift tens of millions of Brazilians out of poverty. But in 2018, as he prepared to run for office again, he was jailed on trumped-up corruption charges, paving the way for the election of Bolsonaro. The charges were later thrown out. Bolsonaro boycotted the ceremony, after first refusing to concede the election, and fled Brazil for Orlando, Florida, as he avoids criminal investigations. The new administration has vowed to fight poverty, invest in education and health, and halt illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest. We are joined by ​​Maria Luísa Mendonça, director of the Network for Social Justice and Human Rights in Brazil, and journalist Michael Fox, host of the podcast “Brazil on Fire.”

Guests
  • Maria Luisa Mendonça
    director of the Network for Social Justice and Human Rights in Brazil and visiting scholar at the City University of New York Graduate Center.
  • Michael Fox
    freelance journalist, former editor of North American Congress in Latin America, and host of the podcast Brazil on Fire.

