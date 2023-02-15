A convoy of U.N. aid trucks passed through a newly reopened border crossing into northwestern Syria Tuesday, where some earthquake survivors have been waiting for help for over a week.

In Turkey, nine survivors were pulled from the wreckage Tuesday as the death toll from last Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake and aftershocks topped 41,000 across Turkey and Syria.

The World Health Organization warned of the risk of waterborne diseases amid the massive destruction and displacement in both countries. Medical workers also report many patients with mental health concerns, including PTSD. This is Diana Fattal, a UNICEF worker in Syria.