In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces shot and killed at least five Palestinian men earlier today during a raid on the city of Jericho. The killings came as Israeli troops raided the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, which has been under siege for more than a week. This is a camp resident who witnessed the violence.

Jalal Almgaiti: “They went in and did not have a specific house in mind. They targeted the whole camp, and they started from the entrance of the camp onwards with their ill-doing, and then they left. … And in this mess, houses on the sides of the camp were targeted as if they were criminals, while they were asleep in their houses.”

This follows the killing of 26-year-old Palestinian Abdullah Sami Qalalweh, who was unarmed when Israeli soldiers at a military outpost south of Nablus shot him on Friday.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people held rallies in 20 cities across Israel on Saturday to demand Israel’s far-right government cancel plans to severely limit the power of the judiciary. It was the fifth straight week of protests.