- Delia RamirezDemocratic member of Congress from Illinois.
- Dean Bakersenior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday, touting his administration’s achievements and laying out his plans for the next two years under a divided Congress, including on immigration, the economy, the climate crisis and more. We speak with Democratic Congressmember Delia Ramirez, who delivered a response to Tuesday’s speech on behalf of the Working Families Party, and economist Dean Baker, who both applaud Biden’s focus on income inequality and making the rich pay more in taxes. “He’s clearly moved to the left,” says Baker.
- Part 1: Biden Condemns Police Murder of Tyre Nichols as Congressional Push for Police Reform Remains Stalled
- Part 2: Matt Duss on Biden’s State of the Union & the Risks of an Anti-China Consensus in Washington
- Part 3: Rep. Delia Ramirez to Biden: Further Militarizing the Border Is Not the Answer to Immigration
- Part 4: Have Movements Pushed Biden to the Left? Rep. Delia Ramirez & Economist Dean Baker Respond to SOTU
