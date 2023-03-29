More information has emerged about the Nashville school shooter who killed six people Monday, three of them 9-year-old students. This is Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

Police Chief John Drake: “We’ve determined that Audrey bought seven firearms from five different local gun stores here legally. They were legally purchased. Three of those weapons were used yesterday during this horrific tragedy. … She was under care, doctor’s care, for an emotional disorder. Law enforcement knew nothing about the treatment she was receiving. But her parents felt that she should not own weapons.”

A motive for the massacre has not yet been identified.

Police body-camera footage shows Nashville officers stopping the rampage four minutes after arriving on the scene. The police response has been compared to last year’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where officers waited for 77 minutes before confronting the shooter, while 21 people, including 19 students, were massacred, almost all of them Latinx.