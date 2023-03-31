In Nashville, Tennessee, more than a thousand protesters flooded the state Capitol building Thursday demanding an end to gun violence. The protest followed Monday’s shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, where a shooter armed with two rifles and a handgun killed three adults and three 9-year-old students. This is 16-year-old Tennessee high school student Chloe Spangler.

Chloe Spangler: “I have grown up all my life being scared of getting shot in school. And I really just want to fight for gun control because I’m tired of my life being put second to a firearm. And I want students to have the opportunity to be able to share their voices, because they are the ones being affected by this issue.”

The protests came as Tennessee’s Republican-controlled Legislature is considering measures to further deregulate guns. One bill would let people as young as 18 carry rifles and shotguns in public without a permit. Another would allow education workers to carry concealed handguns on school grounds with a permit. Later in the broadcast, we’ll speak with Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency physician in Nashville who joined Thursday’s protest at the Tennessee Capitol.