Rutgers on Strike: Meet One of Thousands of Profs & Grad Workers Demanding Better Pay, Job Security

StoryApril 14, 2023
Faculty at the state-run Rutgers University in New Jersey have entered their fifth day of a historic strike — the first faculty strike in the school’s 257-year history. Organizers of three unions, representing more than 9,000 professors, lecturers and graduate assistants, are demanding increased pay and better job security, especially for poorly paid graduate workers and adjunct faculty. We get an update from Donna Murch, an associate professor of history at Rutgers University and New Brunswick chapter president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT, one of the academic workers’ unions on strike.

Guests
  • Donna Murch
    associate professor of history at Rutgers University and New Brunswick chapter president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT.

