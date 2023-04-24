Independent news has never been so important.

Norwegian Refugee Council: Violence, Climate & Poverty Are Fueling Migration from Central America

StoryApril 24, 2023
We continue our conversation with Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, who has just returned from Honduras. He calls on the international community to do more to help in Central America, where one in three people are in urgent need of humanitarian aid, and gangs, drug trafficking and violence are forcing many to flee north. North Americans, says Egeland, must “honor the legitimate asylum applications for protection of people” from their “own neighborhood.”

Guests
  • Jan Egeland
    Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

