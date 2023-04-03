In Russia, authorities said they arrested a woman, Darya Trepova, in connection with a bombing Sunday which killed prominent pro-war military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg.

The Russian ambassador to Belarus said Moscow will station tactical nuclear weapons near Belarus’s western border with NATO nations. NATO members will meet this week in Brussels, including Finland, which will officially become the newest member of the military alliance on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Russia has assumed the presidency of the U.N. Security Council for the month, in a move blasted by Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the body of bankruptcy. The last time Russia held the rotating presidency was in February 2022, the month it invaded Ukraine.