Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in today to face criminal charges in a New York City court. The case stems from hush-money payments Trump made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, just days after the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump brags about sexually assaulting women. While the indictment remains sealed, Newsweek is reporting Trump will face 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. Trump is the first former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Trump’s supporters, including far-right Georgia Congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene, are expected to rally outside the courthouse. Ahead of those protests, New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a warning to people he called “rabble-rousers.”

Mayor Eric Adams: “Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City. And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she’s stated she’s coming to town.”

After his arraignment, Trump is expected to fly back to his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate, where he will speak publicly tonight. We’ll have more on Trump after headlines with Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston.