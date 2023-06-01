Hi there,

Artificial Intelligence “Godfathers” Call for Regulation as Rights Groups Warn AI Encodes Oppression

StoryJune 01, 2023
We host a roundtable discussion with three experts in artificial intelligence on growing concerns over the technology’s potential dangers. Yoshua Bengio, known as one of the three “godfathers of AI,” is a professor at the University of Montreal and founder and scientific director at Mila–Quebec AI Institute. Bengio is also a signatory of the Future of Life Institute open letter calling for a pause on large AI experiments. He is joined on Democracy Now! by Tawana Petty, the director of policy and advocacy at the Algorithmic Justice League, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about the harms of AI, particularly its encoding of racism, sexism and other forms of oppression, and by Max Tegmark, a professor at MIT and president of the Future of Life Institute, which aims to address the existential risk of AI upon humanity.

Guests
  • Yoshua Bengio
    professor at the University of Montreal and founder and scientific director of Mila–Quebec AI Institute.
  • Tawana Petty
    director of policy and advocacy at the Algorithmic Justice League.
  • Max Tegmark
    professor at MIT and president of the Future of Life Institute.

