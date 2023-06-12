Federal and local law enforcement agencies say they’ve stepped up security and are monitoring online threats from far-right supporters of Donald Trump ahead of his appearance at a Miami federal court Tuesday. Trump is facing criminal charges for taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate when he exited the White House.

At Georgia’s Republican state convention over the weekend, Arizona’s defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she and 75 million others would defend Trump, adding, “Most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA.” Trump, who also spoke at the Georgia convention, said he is still running for the 2024 presidency, as he lashed out at the Biden administration.

Donald Trump: “Now the Marxist left is once again using the same corrupt DOJ and the same corrupt FBI and the attorney general and the local district attorneys to interfere in our elections at a level that our country and few countries have ever seen before. They’re cheating. They’re crooked. They’re corrupt. These criminals cannot be rewarded. They must be defeated. You have to defeat them.”

On Friday, the Justice Department unsealed the indictment against Trump, containing 37 felony counts, including obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act. Photographs show towering stacks of document boxes piled up in various parts of Trump’s Florida estate, including a ballroom stage and a bathroom. We’ll have more on this story after headlines with The Nation’s Elie Mystal.