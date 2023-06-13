Former President Donald Trump is surrendering to federal authorities in Miami, Florida, today to face charges for retaining and mishandling classified documents, including top-secret information about U.S. nuclear weapons programs. In recent days, Trump and many of his supporters have condemned the charges using inflammatory language. Ahead of Trump’s arraignment, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said law enforcement officials are preparing for the possibility of violence by far-right extremists outside Miami’s federal courthouse.

Police Chief Manny Morales: “Make no mistake about it: We’re taking this — this event, extremely serious. We know that there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worse. But that’s not the Miami way.”

Trump, who’s currently the front-runner for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination, is planning to fly to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after his arraignment to deliver remarks this evening. After headlines, we’ll have the latest on the federal indictment against Trump; we’ll speak with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, expert on fascism and authoritarianism.