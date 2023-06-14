Ukraine reports Russian missile strikes killed three people in the Black Sea port city of Odesa and another three people in the Donetsk region early today.

The U.S. says it is sending more armored vehicles, as well as artillery shells and air defense missiles, to Ukraine following heavy losses as its counteroffensive gets underway. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reports the Biden administration will also send depleted uranium tank shells to Ukraine. Depleted uranium, a byproduct of the nuclear enrichment process, is dangerous to human health when inhaled as dust or shrapnel and can contaminate water and soil in the surrounding environment.