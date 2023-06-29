Independent news has never been so important.

“Climate Silence”: Corporate Media Still Failing to Link Wildfires & Extreme Weather to Climate Crisis

StoryJune 29, 2023
We speak with author Genevieve Guenther about “climate silence” and how the corporate media routinely fails in reporting on worsening extreme weather events. “You need to connect the dots from what you’re reporting to the climate crisis, and then through the climate crisis to the use of fossil fuels that is heating up our planet,” says Guenther, whose forthcoming book is titled The Language of Climate Politics.

Guests
  • Genevieve Guenther
    founding director of End Climate Silence, a volunteer organization dedicated to helping the media cover the climate crisis with the urgency it deserves.

Please check back later for full transcript.

