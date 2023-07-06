The International Atomic Energy Agency says it has seen no evidence to back claims by Ukraine’s government that Russia’s military has planted explosives at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. But the IAEA said it needed additional access to all six of Zaporizhzhia’s reactor buildings to be sure. Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of preparing to sabotage Europe’s biggest nuclear plant.

Overnight, a Russian missile attack on the western city of Lviv killed at least four people and injured 32 others. In eastern Ukraine, an airstrike triggered a massive fireball in the Russian-occupied city of Makiivka. Russian officials said the strike hit a hospital, killing one person and injuring dozens; Ukraine’s military says the video clearly shows it struck a Russian arms depot.