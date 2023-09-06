U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to Ukraine. This is Blinken’s fourth trip to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, but for the first time Blinken plans to spend the night. Blinken is expected to announce a new package worth more than $1 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs not only to succeed in the counteroffensive, but has what it needs for the long term to make sure that it has a strong deterrent, strong defense capacity, so that in the future aggressions like this don’t happen again.”

Blinken’s visit came just hours after Russian cruise missiles hit Kyiv in the first aerial attack on the capital in about a week. Meanwhile, a Russian drone hit the Danube port of Izmail in the Odesa region, killing one person.