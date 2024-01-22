This all comes as Netanyahu faces more domestic pressure to bring home the remaining 130 hostages held in Gaza. Earlier today, the Israeli Knesset was suspended after families of hostages disrupted a committee meeting, demanding lawmakers do more to free their loved ones. Protesters also blocked entrances to the Knesset. On Saturday, friends and relatives of Israeli hostages protested in Tel Aviv. This is Macabit Mayea, whose nephews Ziv and Gali Berman are still being held in Gaza.

Macabit Mayea: “Stop the war. Stop the war. Take them out. Save them. Then, after a while, there is no victory without them out. No victory. Nothing.”

On Saturday, hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians living in Israel came together to take part in an antiwar rally in Haifa, the third-largest city in Israel.