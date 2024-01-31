You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Israeli Cabinet Members Join Settler Event of Thousands Calling for Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza

StoryJanuary 31, 2024
We speak with an Israeli reporter who covered a major conference in Jerusalem calling for Palestinians to be removed from Gaza in order to rebuild Jewish settlements. The conference was attended by about a third of the Israeli Cabinet, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, both of whom have long been involved in the extremist settler movement in the West Bank. Conference-goers were greeted by a huge map of planned illegal settlements in Gaza, and the atmosphere was joyful and celebratory, in contrast to what Israeli journalist Oren Ziv with +972 Magazine says is a somber atmosphere in Israeli public life following the October 7 Hamas attack. “This is not just a bunch of extremists; it’s the government,” adds Palestinian physician and activist Mustafa Barghouti in Ramallah.

Guests
  • Oren Ziv
    reporter and photographer for +972 magazine.
  • Mustafa Barghouti
    Palestinian physician, activist and politician who serves as general secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative.

