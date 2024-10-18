Israel announced Thursday it had killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. A senior member of Hamas’s political bureau told the AFP, “Israel believes that killing our leaders means the end of our movement … these leaders became an icon for future generations to continue the journey towards a free Palestine.” The Israeli military released a video allegedly showing Sinwar’s final moments in which he appears to throw a stick or piece of debris at the Israeli military drone filming him. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared “this is not the end of the war in Gaza” and that Israel would continue its assault until “Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages.” It appears Sinwar was not killed as part of a targeted strike, but in the course of Israel’s indiscriminate assault on the Gaza Strip.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined other leaders in calling for Sinwar’s death to propel a ceasefire. But inside Gaza, Palestinians say past killings of Hamas and other resistance leaders have not ended Israel’s brutality.

Kamal Abou Ajwa: “They did not only assassinate Sinwar. They also assassinated Haniyeh. They assassinated Hassan Nasrallah. And the war did not stop. We are urging for the war to stop. We are not asking for them to assassinate this person or that. They have assassinated most of our leaders, and the war has not stopped. We are calling for the war to stop.”

Yahya Sinwar became the chief of Hamas’s political operations after Israel assassinated his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran in July.