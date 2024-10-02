Here in New York, vice-presidential nominees Tim Walz and JD Vance faced off in their first and only debate ahead of November’s election. The two clashed when Walz questioned Vance about Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Gov. Tim Walz: “He is still saying he didn’t lose the election. I would just add to that: Did he lose the 2020 election?”

Sen. JD Vance: “Tim, I’m focused on the future. Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 COVID situation?”

Gov. Tim Walz: “That is a damning” —

Sen. JD Vance: “Has she tried to” —

Gov. Tim Walz: “That is a damning nonanswer.”

Vance took aim at Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s record on border security, while Walz condemned Donald Trump over abortion rights.

Their sparring over abortion came as a new law took effect in Louisiana that reclassifies the abortion medications mifepristone and misoprostol, listing them as “controlled dangerous substances.” The first-of-its-kind measure in the country makes it a crime, punishable by up to five years in prison, to possess the medications without a prescription.