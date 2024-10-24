This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org. I’m Amy Goodman, with Nermeen Shaikh.

NERMEEN SHAIKH: We end today’s show with a Muslim American Democrat who was ejected from a Kamala Harris rally in metro Detroit, where Harris was joined by Republican former Congressmember Liz Cheney. Ahmed Ghanim is a Democratic Party activist and former House candidate for Michigan’s 11th District.

AMY GOODMAN: He joins us now from Oak Park, Michigan, not far from the Harris campaign event which he was ejected from. The Kamala Harris campaign has since said it regrets his removal.

Thank you so much for being with us, Ahmed Ghanim. In this few minutes that we have left, take us to the event that you were invited to and explain what happened.

AHMED GHANIM: Thank you for having me.

So, basically, I went, like anyone else. I was dressed in a suit, going to this event. I stood in line. It was a small event by invite only, 200 people there, less than 200 people. I went through a security like the airport security, where they have to check everything. They take even the signs that you have from the campaign, so nobody had any signs. You’re only allowed to have your wallet, and that’s it.

And I was cleared by security. I was seated like anyone. I was sitting there for like 10 or 15 minutes, just trying to answer some emails. I did not engage with anybody in conversation, because they seat you randomly with people you don’t know around you. And after 10 minutes, a lady came and told me, “Can you follow me?” And I thought probably they are changing my seat. I said, “That’s fine.” I followed her.

And at the door, I found two police officers waiting for me and said, “They don’t want you here at the event. If you either leave now, or I’ll put you in a police car.” And that was shocking to me. So, just I was sitting there, and I did not — I did not do anything. I did nothing. And now I’m threatened to be arrested or have to leave. And I was just asking. I told him, “OK, I’m going to leave. I just want to know: Why are you kicking me out?” And he said, “It is not me. It’s the venue that’s kicking you out.” So I asked him, “Why would the venue kick me out? The venue, they don’t know anything about me. It’s just a venue.” He said, “I don’t know.” And the lady that escorted me out, she ended the conversation and said, “This is not a conversation anymore. You have to be escorted out.” So, I didn’t want to escalate the situation, and I just left.

NERMEEN SHAIKH: And, Ahmed, can you say whether — since you’ve left, have you heard anything further about why you were removed?

AHMED GHANIM: No. The campaign issued a brief statement saying they regret what happened. They gave me a call. I thanked him for the call, but I said, “I want to know why was I removed, because apology without accountability is not an apology.” So, so far, they did not provide any information or any reason why they removed me.

AMY GOODMAN: So, Ahmed Ghanim, you were a congressional candidate. You didn’t win the primary. You got 15,000 votes. After you were kicked out of the Kamala Harris event, the Trump campaign approached you to make an ad?

AHMED GHANIM: That’s correct. They approached me to make an ad against Vice President Harris. And they said, “This ad will be aired everywhere, on CNN, everywhere. But we want you to film it.” And I said, “No, I cannot do that.”

AMY GOODMAN: Why do you feel that? I mean, of course, President Trump, well known, one of his first acts in office as president was the Muslim ban. But if you can explain what you’re demanding now of the Kamala Harris campaign?

AHMED GHANIM: I’m demanding a reason why they ejected me from the campaign without anything. I didn’t have any Palestinian keffiyeh. I didn’t have any pins. I didn’t have any signs. I was not planning to protest. I just was sitting there. This is my city, where I ran. Everyone in this city, they know me, because I ran there. I was canvassing door to door there. My ads were there. My signs were there. I actually spoke at the Democratic Club in Royal Oak, Michigan. So, it’s not like I’m a random person. They know me very well. And there is a reason why they ejected me. So I want to know what is the reason.

And for me, when people talk about just one-issue voter, it’s not about Gaza. Gaza is far away from me. It’s a very important issue for me. But now it’s important — what’s more important: Do I have place in this party or not? Is this the party of diversity, of inclusion, or Muslims and Arabs don’t have room anymore in this party?

AMY GOODMAN: Well, we want to thank you so much for being with us, Ahmed Ghanim, a Muslim community leader, former Democratic congressional candidate, speaking to us from Oak Park, Michigan. On Monday, given no explanation when he was kicked out of an invitation-only Harris campaign event in Royal Oak, Michigan, to which he was invited.

That does it for our show. Democracy Now! currently accepting applications for our video news production and digital fellowships. To learn more, go to democracynow.org.

Democracy Now! produced with Mike Burke, Renée Feltz, Deena Guzder, Messiah Rhodes. I’m Amy Goodman, with Nermeen Shaikh, for another edition of Democracy Now!