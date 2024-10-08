Here in New York, Jewish activists and allies gathered Monday for a vigil on the first anniversary of October 7 to mourn Israelis and Palestinians who have been killed and to call for an end to the Israeli massacre in Gaza and beyond. Participants performed prayers and read out the names of those whose lives have been lost. Democracy Now! spoke to Eva Borgwardt of the group IfNotNow at the vigil.

Eva Borgwardt: “So, the motto is 'every life a universe,' and it’s from 'pikuach nefesh,' which says that to destroy a life is to destroy an entire world, and to save a life is to save an entire world. And our government is not treating every single life as a universe. They’re treating Palestinian lives as less sacred.”

That was Eva Borgwardt, national spokesperson of the group IfNotNow. Another speaker who joined a later rally of Israeli Americans who are relatives of hostages in Gaza also spoke.