What Really Happened in Amsterdam? Mouin Rabbani on How Israeli Hooligans Incited Anti-Arab Violence

StoryNovember 11, 2024
Image Credit: Michel Van Bergen

Dutch Palestinian analyst Mouin Rabbani discusses the violence that broke out last week between visiting Israeli soccer fans and pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam. The Dutch authorities made over 60 arrests, and at least five people were hospitalized as a result of the clashes, which local and international leaders were quick to brand as antisemitic, even though observers in Amsterdam have said it was Israeli hooligans who instigated much of the violence. Rabbani says that while it’s common for rival teams’ fans to get into skirmishes, what happened in Amsterdam was different. “What we’re talking about here in Amsterdam is not a clash between the hooligans of two opposing sides, but rather these Israeli thugs attacking people who, in principle, had nothing to do with the game, and then afterwards being confronted by their victims,” Rabbani says.

Guests
  • Mouin Rabbani
    Dutch Palestinian Middle East analyst, co-editor of Jadaliyya and host of the Connections podcast.

