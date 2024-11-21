Here in the U.S., 19 senators on Wednesday voted against sending Israel more offensive weapons, over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and its gross human rights violations. Though the joint resolutions of disapproval, introduced by Bernie Sanders, failed to pass, it was the largest such rebuke of the United States’ policy of unconditional military support for Israel. We’ll have more on the Senate vote after headlines.

The vote came as Israel continues its slaughter in Gaza, killing at least 88 Palestinians over the past day in attacks on Beit Lahia and the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.