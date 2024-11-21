The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Israel’s assault on Gaza. In a statement, the ICC said the Israeli leaders had “intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity.” The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, though Israel’s military claims it killed Deif in a July airstrike.
Here in the U.S., 19 senators on Wednesday voted against sending Israel more offensive weapons, over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and its gross human rights violations. Though the joint resolutions of disapproval, introduced by Bernie Sanders, failed to pass, it was the largest such rebuke of the United States’ policy of unconditional military support for Israel. We’ll have more on the Senate vote after headlines.
The vote came as Israel continues its slaughter in Gaza, killing at least 88 Palestinians over the past day in attacks on Beit Lahia and the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.
Israeli forces are continuing to attack the occupied West Bank, with deadly raids in Jenin, as well as assaults in Hebron, Ramallah and elsewhere. Illegal Jewish settlers on Wednesday attacked the Palestinian town of al-Mazra’a al-Qibliya, near Ramallah, setting cars ablaze. This is Hilda Sandouka, a Palestinian mother who survived the attack.
Hilda Sandouka: “We were afraid and terrified. My daughters started to scream and cry. Thank God that they only burned the vehicles. They could have set fire inside the house while we were sleeping. We are far away from the downtown. If something happens here, they may not help us. Thank God, neighbors helped out.”
Syria state media reports Israeli attacks killed 36 people in Palmyra. At least nine people were killed by Israel in the Lebanese city of Tyre.
Hezbollah’s leader Naim Qassem says he has reviewed a U.S.-led ceasefire proposal and told negotiators the group rejects language allowing Israel to breach Lebanese sovereignty by attacking within its borders.
At the U.N. Security Council in New York, the U.S. on Wednesday vetoed its fourth ceasefire resolution since Israel began its war on Gaza over 13 months ago. The 14 other members of the Security Council voted in favor. China’s U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong slammed the U.S. veto.
Fu Cong: “The U.S.'s long use of the veto has dashed the hopes of the people of Gaza for survival, pushing them further into darkness and desperation. I said during the council's debate on Monday that every moment will be recorded in history and will be judged by history.”
Palestine’s deputy U.N. envoy Majed Bamya also addressed the Security Council, condemning the U.S. veto, for which he said there is “no justification.”
Majed Bamya: “There is no right to mass killing of civilians. There is no right to starve an entire civilian population. There is no right to forcibly displace a people. And there is no right to annexation. This is what Israel is doing in Gaza. These are its war objectives. This is what the absence of a ceasefire is allowing it to continue doing.”
Ukraine’s Air Force says Russia has used an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time in an attack this morning on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The missile was reportedly launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea, part of a wave of missile attacks overnight that killed at least three people and wounded 22 others. Meanwhile, Russia said its air defense systems shot down a pair of long-range Storm Shadow missiles fired by Ukraine. It’s the first time British weapons have been used by Ukraine in an attack on Russian soil, coming a day after Ukraine fired U.S.-made ATACMS into Russia for the first time.
Here at the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, divisions remain deep as a draft of a climate finance deal was met with overwhelming disapproval. Among the major issues is the absence of a firm number in the draft text. Poorer nations bearing the brunt of the climate crisis say at least $1.3 trillion a year is needed. We’ll have the latest later in the broadcast.
On Wednesday, delegates from Ukraine and Palestine shared the devastating impact of war on the climate. Ukraine’s Environment Minister Svitlana Grynchuk says Russia’s invasion has come at a cost of $71 billion in environmental destruction.
Svitlana Grynchuk: “The war already impacted 3 million hectares of Ukrainian forests due to the ongoing forest fires caused by Russian military actions. The greenhouse gas absorption potential of Ukrainian forest has decreased by 1.7 million tons of CO2. Nature knows no borders, so it will have negative impact on the neighbor countries and on food supply chain around the world.”
Haitian authorities say 28 suspected gang members were killed Tuesday when armed vigilantes joined state security forces to thwart an attack on an upscale suburb of Port-au-Prince. The bodies of the alleged gang members were decapitated and burned in the streets. It’s part of an escalating wave of violence that has spread across Haiti’s capital, where the International Organization for Migration reports some 20,000 people were displaced from their homes over the weekend. This is the U..N’s Ulrika Richardson.
Ulrika Richardson: “We have seen over the past few days really increased in terms of killings and lynching on the part of the armed gangs. … We have increasing and very steep humanitarian needs. And this is already people who live — many populations who live in very, very tough living conditions. And the situation by day is deteriorating.”
On Tuesday, the medical aid charity Doctors Without Borders said it has suspended most of its operations in Port-au-Prince following threats by Haitian police and an attack on one of its ambulances.
Brazil and China agreed to “elevate their global strategic partnership” as the two countries signed 37 trade and development deals Wednesday during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit in Brasília. This is Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: “We advocate the reform of global governance and a more democratic, fair, equitable and environmentally sustainable international system. In a world plagued by armed conflicts and geopolitical tensions, China and Brazil put peace, diplomacy and dialogue first.”
In other news from Brazil, five people were arrested, including an adviser to former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, over an alleged plot to assassinate then-President-elect Lula in 2022.
Thousands of workers in Greece poured onto the streets of major cities as part of a 24-hour general strike that brought the shipping industry, schools and other industries to a halt Wednesday. Public sector unions are demanding a 10% pay increase amid a worsening housing and cost of living crisis.
Giannis Korfiatis: “We demand collective conventions, higher wages and, overall, a policy that aims to cover people’s basic needs and not boost the profits of big capital.”
The U.S. House is expected to vote again today on what’s been dubbed the “nonprofit killer” bill, H.R. 9495, which could hand Trump the power to effectively shut down any nonprofit by labeling it a “terrorist supporting organization.”
The Justice Department has requested a federal court to order Google to sell its Chrome web browser to combat Google’s internet search monopoly. The request from the DOJ and a group of states comes after August’s landmark ruling that Google violated antitrust laws. The move could reshape how information is accessed and shared online.
Media Options