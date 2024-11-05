On Tuesday, November 5, Democracy Now! will air a 4-hour election night special broadcast from 8 pm to midnight ET. We will also air an expanded 2-hour election show for our daily broadcast from 8 to 10 am on Wednesday, November 6. Because Democracy Now! does not accept corporate advertising or sponsorship revenue, we rely on viewers like you to feature voices and analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Can you donate $15 to Democracy Now! today to support our election and post-election coverage? Right now, a generous donor will DOUBLE your gift, which means your $15 donation is worth $30. Please help us air in-depth, substantive coverage of the election and what it means for our collective future. Thank you so much! Every dollar makes a difference.
-Amy Goodman
Today is Election Day. Over 78 million people across the United States have already cast their ballots in early voting, with record participation in battleground states like North Carolina and Georgia. Control of Congress is at stake, with 34 Senate seats and the entire House of Representatives up for election. Of those, the Cook Political Report rates 22 House races and four Senate races as toss-ups. Republicans need to pick up two seats to gain a majority in the Senate, while Democrats are just four seats short of taking back the House.
On Monday, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both campaigned in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. Harris wrapped up her campaign with a final rally in Philadelphia.
Vice President Kamala Harris: “I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States of America. However, the race ain’t over yet, and we must finish strong. And this could be — this could be one of the closest races in history. Every single vote matters.”
Harris was joined by Oprah Winfrey at her closing rally, which also featured performances by Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga and will.i.am. Donald Trump delivered his closing speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Earlier in the day, he spoke from Reading, Pennsylvania.
Donald Trump: “November 5th, 2024, will be liberation day in America. And on day one, I will launch the largest deportation program of criminals in American history. We’re going to get them out. We have to. … I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. You know, 1798, that’s when they ran the country a little tougher than we run it today.”
Trump’s final hate-filled anti-immigrant rallies came as Politico reported the Trump campaign recently fired a white nationalist field director in western Pennsylvania. Twenty-four-year-old Luke Meyer, known online as “Alberto Barbarossa,” was a co-host of the podcast “Alexandria” with far-right media personality Richard Spencer. Speaking as his virtual alter-ego, Meyer once said, “Why can’t we make New York, for example, white again? Why can’t we clear out and reclaim Miami?”
Also at stake in today’s election: abortion, which is on the ballot in a record 10 states. Reproductive rights supporters are watching Florida especially closely, where a ballot measure there could restore abortion access after Republicans imposed a six-week ban.
A Pennsylvania judge on Monday declined to halt Elon Musk’s $1 million daily giveaway to swing state voters who sign on to his super PAC pledge. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner had sought to shut down the scheme, calling it an “illegal lottery.”
Palestinian medical sources say at least 70 people were killed by Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours. At least 20 were killed in the besieged northern town of Beit Lahia when an Israeli airstrike ripped through two homes.
Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers have withdrawn from the Kamal Adwan Hospital after raiding it for a second day in a row. The hospital had already been operating with a skeleton crew after Israeli forces last week detained dozens of medical workers. Israel’s most recent attacks damaged the hospital’s upper floors where the children’s ward was located, seriously wounding a child who was recovering from surgery.
On Monday, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said the amount of aid entering Gaza reached a new low in October, with a daily average of just 30 trucks entering into Gaza. That’s just 6% of the cargo allowed to cross before Israel began its assault on Gaza nearly 13 months ago. Palestinians say the situation will be even worse after Israel this week formally ended a decades-old cooperation agreement that allowed UNRWA to operate.
Abu Khalil Salim: “This is considered a death sentence for Palestinians inside the Gaza Strip. … How many thousand students will be deprived of schooling? How many thousand patients will be deprived of treatment? How many thousand employees will lose their jobs? How many thousand people will be deprived of aid? This is a violation of international norms and the laws that exist in the world.”
The Biden administration continues to provide weapons and ammunition to Israel, ignoring foreign assistance laws that bar such aid to countries that commit gross human rights violations. On Monday, Associated Press reporter Matt Lee asked State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller to grade Israel’s response to a 30-day deadline imposed by the U.S. to end its starvation campaign in northern Gaza.
Matthew Miller: “They certainly do not have a passing grade. They have failed — I said they have failed to implement all the things that we recommended in that letter. Now, that said, we are not at the end of the 30-day period. And we are — we are in” —
Matt Lee: “OK, so it’s a fail, but you’re not ready to give them an F.”
Matthew Miller: “It’s not the end — it’s not the end of the semester. You don’t give out — you don’t hand out grades in the middle — in the middle.”
Matt Lee: “OK. Well, I suspect that the levity is a little bit inappropriate.”
“I expect that the levity is a little bit inappropriate,” said AP reporter Matt Lee as State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller chuckled at his own joke.
Israeli forces have killed at least four Palestinians during airstrikes on the occupied West Bank. Two Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone attack near the city of Qabatiya and two others in an aerial attack on Tammun outside the city of Nablus.
The killings come after armed Israeli settlers launched a wave of attacks on West Bank Palestinians, burning their homes and property and destroying olive trees. On Sunday evening, settlers torched more than 20 vehicles in the city of Al-Bireh, while in the town of Deir Dibwan near Ramallah settlers scrawled hateful graffiti on walls and set fire to a parking lot. Elsewhere, settlers burned dozens of trees in an olive grove on Palestinian land in the town of Burqa, northwest of Nablus. When Palestinians tried to put out the flames, they say they were beaten by settlers who also threw rocks at them.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon Monday killed at least 15 people and wounded 90 others. The attacks bring the overall death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon to more than 3,000. Hezbollah responded by firing rockets toward Israel in what it said were attacks on soldiers’ barracks and other military targets. Lebanon’s National News Agency reports Israeli attacks have devastated 37 towns across southern Lebanon, destroying more than 40,000 housing units.
Syria’s government has condemned Israel for carrying out airstrikes on a civilian area south of the capital Damascus. On Monday, Syrian media reported two people were killed and five others wounded when Israeli warplanes launched an air attack from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel’s Air Force later claimed it had hit Hezbollah “targets” in Syria.
In Russia, President Vladimir Putin met at the Kremlin Monday with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. Their meeting came as Ukraine’s government warned 11,000 North Korean troops are in Russia’s Kursk region bordering Ukraine preparing to be sent into combat. Ukraine seized part of the Russian territory in a surprise counterinvasion in August. In Brussels, NATO chief Mark Rutte called North Korea’s entry into the Ukraine war “an escalation.”
Mark Rutte: “North Korean troops being deployed in Russia against Ukraine, this is a significant escalation, and it makes us even more focused and determined to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to fight off the Russians, including the North Koreans.”
In Ohio, a white former police officer has been found guilty of murdering Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man from Columbus who was shot dead while leaving a friend’s house in 2020. Adam Coy faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years. Body-camera video shows then-officer Coy opened fire just moments after encountering Hill, who was unarmed, striking him three times in the leg and once in the chest. Officer Coy was not using his body camera properly at the time, and he failed to administer aid to Hill for several minutes as Hill lay dying. In the wake of the killing, the Columbus City Council passed Andre’s Law, mandating the use of body cameras and requiring police officers to provide aid if they cause any injuries.
In Canton, Ohio, two police officers have been indicted for reckless homicide in the killing of Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old Black man who died after police violently pinned him to the ground. Bodycam video shows officers Camden Burch and Beau Schoenegge ignoring Tyson’s pleas as he repeated “I can’t breathe” before losing consciousness. Reckless homicide is punishable by up to 36 months in prison.
In labor news, 33,000 Boeing workers on the West Coast approved a new contract, ending a strike that started over seven weeks ago. The contract will raise salaries more than 43% over the next four years and includes a ratification bonus of $12,000. Jon Holden is president of District 751 of the International Association of Machinists.
Jon Holden: “We reduced the cost of healthcare and added other important insurance programs. We secured a commitment for the next airplane program. We got commitments on jobs for our facilities and maintenance to maintain the head count. And we made many other improvements. Tonight, our membership voted to accept this contract by 59%. You know, it’s time for — it’s time for us to come together. This is a victory.”
