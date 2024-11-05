Today is Election Day. Over 78 million people across the United States have already cast their ballots in early voting, with record participation in battleground states like North Carolina and Georgia. Control of Congress is at stake, with 34 Senate seats and the entire House of Representatives up for election. Of those, the Cook Political Report rates 22 House races and four Senate races as toss-ups. Republicans need to pick up two seats to gain a majority in the Senate, while Democrats are just four seats short of taking back the House.

On Monday, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both campaigned in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. Harris wrapped up her campaign with a final rally in Philadelphia.

Vice President Kamala Harris: “I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States of America. However, the race ain’t over yet, and we must finish strong. And this could be — this could be one of the closest races in history. Every single vote matters.”

Harris was joined by Oprah Winfrey at her closing rally, which also featured performances by Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga and will.i.am. Donald Trump delivered his closing speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Earlier in the day, he spoke from Reading, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump: “November 5th, 2024, will be liberation day in America. And on day one, I will launch the largest deportation program of criminals in American history. We’re going to get them out. We have to. … I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. You know, 1798, that’s when they ran the country a little tougher than we run it today.”

Trump’s final hate-filled anti-immigrant rallies came as Politico reported the Trump campaign recently fired a white nationalist field director in western Pennsylvania. Twenty-four-year-old Luke Meyer, known online as “Alberto Barbarossa,” was a co-host of the podcast “Alexandria” with far-right media personality Richard Spencer. Speaking as his virtual alter-ego, Meyer once said, “Why can’t we make New York, for example, white again? Why can’t we clear out and reclaim Miami?”

Also at stake in today’s election: abortion, which is on the ballot in a record 10 states. Reproductive rights supporters are watching Florida especially closely, where a ballot measure there could restore abortion access after Republicans imposed a six-week ban.