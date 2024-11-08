Israel continues to bomb the Gaza Strip, with reports of nearly two dozen Palestinians killed since dawn. This follows an Israeli attack Thursday on a school turned shelter in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp that killed at least 12 Palestinians and wounded 30 others. Survivors said the bombing came without warning.

Umm Hani: “We were baking bread, and our children were sitting around us. And we were at the bottom, and we saw nobody, and the floor shook. The bomb hit, and all the tents were destroyed. People ran. Some people were martyred on the floor. Rubble fell on us, and people were torn to pieces. Where is the humanity? Where is the rest of the world? Where is the mercy? We have never seen any nation waging war on children. I am 65 years old, and I’ve never seen any nation waging war on children.”

For the last seven weeks, Israel has allowed almost no food or aid into northern Gaza as the U.N. has repeatedly warned the entire northern population is “at imminent risk of dying.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Office reports nearly 70% of the more than 43,000 Palestinians killed by Israel over the last 13 months are women and children.