France has been plunged into political chaos after lawmakers from across the political spectrum voted to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier in a no-confidence vote Wednesday, a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron, who had hand-picked the conservative lawmaker to lead the National Assembly. Macron called a snap election earlier this year to counter the rise of the racist National Rally party of Marine Le Pen, but he then refused to work with the leftist New Popular Front that won the most seats, opting for an establishment pick instead. With the government’s collapse, Macron has vowed to name a new prime minister and stay on to finish his own term, which ends in 2027, despite his growing unpopularity. “We’re in this unprecedented situation of turmoil,” says journalist Cole Stangler in Marseilles. He says Macron’s decision to call early elections was “a self-inflicted wound” that ended up empowering the far right and making it virtually impossible for any faction to lead. “We have a mathematical problem. France needs to have a government, and you have three pretty evenly split blocs,” says Stangler.