South Africa has urged the International Court of Justice to take action if Israel goes ahead with its planned ground invasion of Rafah, where over a million displaced Gazans have sought refuge. In a statement, the South African government said it is concerned Israel’s actions in Rafah will “result in further large-scale killing, harm and destruction” and breach the Genocide Convention. In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza. On Tuesday, the U.N.’s top humanitarian chief warned an assault on Rafah could “lead to a slaughter in Gaza.”

In an interview with Reuters, International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan spoke about the situation in Rafah.

Karim Khan: “Half the population of Gaza are concentrated around Rafah, the population reportedly six times its normal concentration. And when you have a population that is 60% children and women, by all accounts, the risks to civilians is profound. And I’m concerned, and I had to underline the fact that there’s no blank check. There is an active investigations. And all people, all parties are on notice. The Israeli government is on notice, the officials. Members of the military are on notice that we are investigating. If there are crimes, we will get to the bottom of it. And we have our judges also here at the ICC to make sure that there is no room for impunity.”

Meanwhile, Politico is reporting the Biden administration is not planning to punish Israel if it launches a military campaign in Rafah without ensuring civilian safety, despite public calls by President Biden to protect civilians. Displaced Palestinians in Rafah say there are no safe places for them to go to.